Op Ed: Shop Local, Be Yourself, Have a Voice!

After fifteen years, Indyink/Abstract has relocated from its home at 84 South Broadway. We loved being a part of the community, but after much reflection and soul-searching, we decided it was time to move on. We had been fighting and preparing for the inevitable rise in rent while watching the soaring cost of real estate in Denver over the last ten years. However, the time finally came and even though we continue to grow, it was unrealistic to think we could maintain a profitable retail business at the proposed new lease.

While we are sad-hearted about closing down on South Broadway, we will be all right. IndyInk has moved all production and is thriving in a warehouse down the street, and we have found a new retail home for Abstract close by in the Art District on Santa Fe. Our biggest regret is losing our battle with the changing Denver landscape, and having to leave our community on South Broadway.

We started IndyInk with a 6K loan to purchase our equipment and pay an affordable retail lease. We are saddened because the circumstances that fostered the growth of our business seem to no longer exist in Denver. We are grateful to our previous landlord, Goldie, who didn’t see the world as numbers but as a living society full of individuals. She understood the impact and importance of affordable rental rates on the health of a community. We saw and helped the neighborhood evolve in our time there.