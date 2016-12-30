menu

Our Critics' Picks for the Best Films of 2016

Our Critics' Picks for the Best Films of 2016

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 5:40 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Our Critics' Picks for the Best Films of 2016
Courtesy of Elevation Pictures
A A

Complicated subjects dominated cinema in 2016. Take The Lobster, a strange story about finding love (or not finding love) in the modern world, or Moonlight, in which director Barry Jenkins inspected the psyche of a gay black man growing up in poverty in south Florida. Our critics reviewed them all and picked their favorites, which are listed below by month and include their respective shortened reviews.

The Treasure is a film of matter–of–fact simplicity, despite its meta-ness.
The Treasure is a film of matter–of–fact simplicity, despite its meta-ness.
Adi Marineci

January
The Treasure

Embrace of the Serpent is a legitimate stunner in that word's truest sense.
Embrace of the Serpent is a legitimate stunner in that word's truest sense.
Oscilloscope Laboratories

February
Cemetery of Splendor
Embrace of the Serpent
Knight of Cups

In Everybody Wants Some!!, director Richard Linklater proves that his great talent is to remain light on his feet while drifting into the metaphysical.
In Everybody Wants Some!!, director Richard Linklater proves that his great talent is to remain light on his feet while drifting into the metaphysical.
Van Redin

March
City of Gold
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fireworks Wednesday
Krisha
My Golden Days
River of Grass
Too Late

Who could resist The Tale of Tales' extravagant period costuming and set pieces lit to mimic the works of Italian Baroque painters?
Who could resist The Tale of Tales' extravagant period costuming and set pieces lit to mimic the works of Italian Baroque painters?
IFC Films

April
A Hologram for the King
Hockney
Sworn Virgin
The Tale of Tales
Green Room
The Jungle Book
Showman

The Lobster stars Colin Farrell, who plays a recently single schlub forced to report to the Hotel, where he has 45 days to form a romantic relationship lest he be turned into an animal of his choosing.
The Lobster stars Colin Farrell, who plays a recently single schlub forced to report to the Hotel, where he has 45 days to form a romantic relationship lest he be turned into an animal of his choosing.
Despina Spyrou, Courtesy of A24

May
Holy Hell
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Weiner
The Lobster
Love & Friendship
Sunset Song
Dheepan
Dragon Inn

Keep reading for more of our critics' picks for 2016.


