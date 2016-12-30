Our Critics' Picks for the Best Films of 2016

EXPAND Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

Complicated subjects dominated cinema in 2016. Take The Lobster, a strange story about finding love (or not finding love) in the modern world, or Moonlight, in which director Barry Jenkins inspected the psyche of a gay black man growing up in poverty in south Florida. Our critics reviewed them all and picked their favorites, which are listed below by month and include their respective shortened reviews.

EXPAND The Treasure is a film of matter–of–fact simplicity, despite its meta-ness. Adi Marineci

January

The Treasure

EXPAND Embrace of the Serpent is a legitimate stunner in that word's truest sense. Oscilloscope Laboratories

February

Cemetery of Splendor

Embrace of the Serpent

Knight of Cups

EXPAND In Everybody Wants Some!!, director Richard Linklater proves that his great talent is to remain light on his feet while drifting into the metaphysical. Van Redin

March

City of Gold

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fireworks Wednesday

Krisha

My Golden Days

River of Grass

Too Late

EXPAND Who could resist The Tale of Tales' extravagant period costuming and set pieces lit to mimic the works of Italian Baroque painters? IFC Films

April

A Hologram for the King

Hockney

Sworn Virgin

The Tale of Tales

Green Room

The Jungle Book

Showman

EXPAND The Lobster stars Colin Farrell, who plays a recently single schlub forced to report to the Hotel, where he has 45 days to form a romantic relationship lest he be turned into an animal of his choosing. Despina Spyrou, Courtesy of A24

May

Holy Hell

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Weiner

The Lobster

Love & Friendship

Sunset Song

Dheepan

Dragon Inn

