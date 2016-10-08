menu

Our Five Best Conspiracy Stories About the Art at Denver International Airport

Are DIA Conspiracies Denver's Greatest Work of Public Art?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Our Five Best Conspiracy Stories About the Art at Denver International Airport

Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 9:04 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Display at DIA's Conspiracy Theories Uncovered.
Display at DIA's Conspiracy Theories Uncovered.
Courtesy Denver International Airport
A A

Even before Denver International Airport opened in 1995, conspiracy theories about the new facility were taking off — and thanks to social media, they've really flown over the past twenty years. Now airport officials are making lemonade out of those lemons, with Conspiracy Theories Uncovered, an exhibit that opened Monday and runs through the end of the month. Along with its roles as a future concentration camp/current home for Martians, DIA is also known for its public art, much of which has inspired conspiracy theories. In fact, Jared Jacang Maher suggests that the conspiracy theories might be Denver's greatest public art.

Public art: coincidence or conspiracy? Read these five stories about art at the airport — and then you decide.

We first uncovered the conspiracies in 2007.
We first uncovered the conspiracies in 2007.
Courtesy Denver International Airport

1. DIA Conspiracy Theories Take Off! 

2. Penis-Filled Super Bowl Ads, Obama and Peyton Manning Signal Doomsday

Killer "Mustang": Hold your horses!
Killer "Mustang": Hold your horses!
Denver International Airport

3. Pale Rider: The Horse That Killed Its Creator

Children of the World Dream of Peace," by Leo Tanguma.
Children of the World Dream of Peace," by Leo Tanguma.
FlyDenver.com

4. New World Order: Conspiracy Theories Keep Landing at DIA

The Devil Horse rules over DIA.
The Devil Horse rules over DIA.
Denver International Airport

5. Are Airport Conspiracy Theories Denver's Greatest Works of Public Art?

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Denver International Airport
More Info
More Info

8500 Peña Blvd.
Denver, CO 80249

303-342-2000

www.flydenver.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >