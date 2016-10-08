Our Five Best Conspiracy Stories About the Art at Denver International Airport

Display at DIA's Conspiracy Theories Uncovered. Courtesy Denver International Airport

Even before Denver International Airport opened in 1995, conspiracy theories about the new facility were taking off — and thanks to social media, they've really flown over the past twenty years. Now airport officials are making lemonade out of those lemons, with Conspiracy Theories Uncovered, an exhibit that opened Monday and runs through the end of the month. Along with its roles as a future concentration camp/current home for Martians, DIA is also known for its public art, much of which has inspired conspiracy theories. In fact, Jared Jacang Maher suggests that the conspiracy theories might be Denver's greatest public art.

Public art: coincidence or conspiracy? Read these five stories about art at the airport — and then you decide.

We first uncovered the conspiracies in 2007. Courtesy Denver International Airport

1. DIA Conspiracy Theories Take Off!



2. Penis-Filled Super Bowl Ads, Obama and Peyton Manning Signal Doomsday

Killer "Mustang": Hold your horses! Denver International Airport

3. Pale Rider: The Horse That Killed Its Creator

Children of the World Dream of Peace," by Leo Tanguma. FlyDenver.com

4. New World Order: Conspiracy Theories Keep Landing at DIA

The Devil Horse rules over DIA. Denver International Airport

5. Are Airport Conspiracy Theories Denver's Greatest Works of Public Art?

