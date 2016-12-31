Our Most Popular Arts Stories of 2016: Tattoos, Ugly Buildings and Jane Fonda
In 2016, art imitated life. It was messy and beautiful, simultaneously serving as an escape from the world and a reflection of it. And our readers appreciated all of it.
Here are the ten most popular arts stories from the past year, along with links.
|
Miles Chrisinger
1. The Lantern Festival Is Coming to Metro Denver in April
|
Robert Redford and Jane Fonda will star in Our Souls at Night, which is being filmed in the Centennial State.
Featureflash Photo Agency / Helga Esteb / Shutterstock
2. Update: Open Casting Call for Robert Redford and Jane Fonda's Colorado Movie
|
The best tattoo artists in Denver have marked talents.
3. The Twenty Best Tattoo Artists in Denver — 2016 Edition
|
Cole Fleming/Pokemon Go
4. The Ten Best Places to Play Pokemon Go in Denver
|
Westword
5. Denver Is Drowning in Awful Architecture: Here Are the Hateful Eight
|
Devoted gamers at the opening of Akihabara Bar
Danielle Lirette
6. Akihabara Arcade and Bar Combines Craft Beer and Game Consoles in Westminster
|
Celebrate the pretty amazing place we live in with a winter hike.
Photo courtesy of Steven Bratman on Flickr
7. The Ten Best Winter Hikes in Colorado
|
Lindsey Bartlett
8. Twelve Reasons Why Denver Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.
9. Seven Things That Make Stapleton Residents Really, Really Mad
|
The Denver skyline as seen from Mizu Izakaya's patio.
Lindsey Bartlett
10. Six Things That Make Highland Residents Really, Really Mad
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
"Seussical"
TicketsThu., Jan. 5, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!