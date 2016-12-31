Our Most Popular Arts Stories of 2016: Tattoos, Ugly Buildings and Jane Fonda

The best tattoo artists in Denver blew us away in 2016. Instagram

In 2016, art imitated life. It was messy and beautiful, simultaneously serving as an escape from the world and a reflection of it. And our readers appreciated all of it.

Here are the ten most popular arts stories from the past year, along with links.

Miles Chrisinger

1. The Lantern Festival Is Coming to Metro Denver in April

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda will star in Our Souls at Night, which is being filmed in the Centennial State. Featureflash Photo Agency / Helga Esteb / Shutterstock

2. Update: Open Casting Call for Robert Redford and Jane Fonda's Colorado Movie

3. The Twenty Best Tattoo Artists in Denver — 2016 Edition

EXPAND Cole Fleming/Pokemon Go

4. The Ten Best Places to Play Pokemon Go in Denver

5. Denver Is Drowning in Awful Architecture: Here Are the Hateful Eight

EXPAND Devoted gamers at the opening of Akihabara Bar Danielle Lirette

6. Akihabara Arcade and Bar Combines Craft Beer and Game Consoles in Westminster

Celebrate the pretty amazing place we live in with a winter hike. Photo courtesy of Steven Bratman on Flickr

7. The Ten Best Winter Hikes in Colorado

Lindsey Bartlett

8. Twelve Reasons Why Denver Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Stapleton is a long and unwinding road. Payton Chung at Flickr

9. Seven Things That Make Stapleton Residents Really, Really Mad

The Denver skyline as seen from Mizu Izakaya's patio. Lindsey Bartlett

10. Six Things That Make Highland Residents Really, Really Mad