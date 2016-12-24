Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016
As if 2016 wasn't twisted enough, the Coen brothers made a mediocre movie and Blake Lively pleasantly surprised our critics, who reviewed other duds (cough, Tarzan, cough) and hits — mostly of the TV-show variety — this year.
Check out our most popular reviews of 2016, which are listed in chronological order.
1. 13 Hours Trades Truth for Explosions — But It's Not Truly Political
2. The Coens' Hollywood Farce, Hail, Caesar!, Flames Out
3. Pubes, Poops, Periods: How Broad City Takes Body Humor (and Feminism) to the Next Level
4. Pixar Dives Under the Sea Again — and Into Memory Itself
5. Blake Lively and The Shallows Are Well Worth the Dive
Keep reading for more of our most-read reviews of the year.Next Page
