Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016

Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016

Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 5:38 a.m.
By Ana Campbell
Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016
Courtesy of Netflix
A A

As if 2016 wasn't twisted enough, the Coen brothers made a mediocre movie and Blake Lively pleasantly surprised our critics, who reviewed other duds (cough, Tarzan, cough) and hits — mostly of the TV-show variety — this year.

Check out our most popular reviews of 2016, which are listed in chronological order.

Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

1. 13 Hours Trades Truth for Explosions — But It's Not Truly Political

Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

2. The Coens' Hollywood Farce, Hail, Caesar!, Flames Out

Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016
Courtesy of Comedy Central

3. Pubes, Poops, Periods: How Broad City Takes Body Humor (and Feminism) to the Next Level

Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016
Courtesy of Pixar

4. Pixar Dives Under the Sea Again — and Into Memory Itself

Our Most-Read Film and TV Stories in 2016
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

5. Blake Lively and The Shallows Are Well Worth the Dive

