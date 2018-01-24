Catch Patrick Kane McGregor on Facebook Live Today and at Artopia

Denver is full of great street artists, and on Friday, February 23, one of the best, Patrick Kane McGregor, will move his work inside at Artopia 2018. But you don't have to wait a month to meet him. At round 11 a.m. today, McGregor will be talking about his work during a Facebook Live interview with Westword social media editor Kenzie Bruce.
Artopia, Westword's annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will be livelier than ever this year, on a new night, in a new location, and with a new emphasis on art created before your eyes at The Church, 1160 Lincoln Street. From 7 p.m. until midnight, you'll experience an arts immersion curated by Jolt, with a lineup of 35 artists that includes not just McGregor, but Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Casey Kawaguchi, Ignor, Feli, Jonathan Miner (Mythik), Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick McGirr, Noah Baker (Tukeone), Robyn Francis, Lauri Keener and Amanda Jimenez.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
You'll also get behind-the-scenes glimpses of our fashion show with designers C.R. Lee and Kimono Dragons. And along the way, you'll move to live performances by Guilty Pleasure, Erin Stereo, Aviva, SF1, Me Me Monster and more to be announced.
VIP tickets are already sold out, but you can still snag a General Admission ticket, which gets you into Artopia from 7 p.m. to close. And Artopia is not only on the move, it's expanding its hours: You can now buy a Late Night ticket for $15, which admits you to The Church after 10 p.m. for two more hours of art — and music that will continue until 1:30 a.m.
Get your tickets now at westwordartopia.com, and then catch Patrick Kane McGregor on Facebook Live today.
See you February 23 at Artopia 2018!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!