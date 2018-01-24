Catch Patrick Kane McGregor on Facebook Live Today and at Artopia

Denver is full of great street artists, and on Friday, February 23, one of the best, Patrick Kane McGregor, will move his work inside at Artopia 2018. But you don't have to wait a month to meet him. At round 11 a.m. today, McGregor will be talking about his work during a Facebook Live interview with Westword social media editor Kenzie Bruce.

Artopia, Westword's annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will be livelier than ever this year, on a new night, in a new location, and with a new emphasis on art created before your eyes at The Church, 1160 Lincoln Street. From 7 p.m. until midnight, you'll experience an arts immersion curated by Jolt, with a lineup of 35 artists that includes not just McGregor, but Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Casey Kawaguchi, Ignor, Feli, Jonathan Miner (Mythik), Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick McGirr, Noah Baker (Tukeone), Robyn Francis, Lauri Keener and Amanda Jimenez.