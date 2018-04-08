Reader: Focus on the Family Is the Opposite of Christ-Like

Vice President Mike Pence's wife and daughter recently visited Focus on the Family's headquarters in Colorado Springs to tout their book about the family's pet bunny, Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President, which was released on March 18. The Pence volume is definitely not to be confused with the book by John Oliver's comedy crew, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, which has far outsold the Pence version and whose sales support two LGBTQ causes.

