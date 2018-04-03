Review: The Audience Is a Crowning Achievement for Vintage

The British monarchy is a strange hybrid beast, and it clearly fascinates playwright Peter Morgan, who wrote the script for the 2006 movie The Queen, which starred Helen Mirren, as well as the Netflix series The Crown and the 2012 play The Audience, currently receiving a regional premiere at Vintage Theatre. An expensive and perhaps outdated anomaly, the monarchy acquires its power, symbolic yet immutable, from centuries of history and enduring pageantry — and no one does pageantry as brilliantly as the supposedly stodgy Brits.

But while Elizabeth I could declare war, have her enemies beheaded and take the country in any direction she wanted, the current Elizabeth, now 92 years old, is a figurehead. Or, as she calls herself in Morgan’s witty and entertaining play, “a postage stamp with a pulse.” Except that there’s a wordless force in the woman’s ordinariness, propriety and devotion to duty, as well as the extraordinary length of her reign. Elizabeth II represents national identity and historical continuity. And because the queen is the queen, the prime minister, who actually does most of the work of running the country, is not only freed from ceremonial duties, but spared the burden of embodying Englishness. An American president represents the United States for good or ill; he’s larger than life and carries hyperbolic titles like “leader of the free world” and “commander in chief,” all of which gives him dangerous power. But a British prime minister is just an ordinary bloke doing a job.

This bloke — or woman, in the case of Margaret Thatcher — comes to the palace weekly for an audience with Her Majesty. No one knows what transpires during these sessions, but Morgan imagines everything from cozy teas to occasional moments of queenly empathy to political discussions. The queen must be neutral and supportive whether the PM is Labour or Conservative, yet in the play she sometimes volleys a few sharp questions, and her simple presence can help a baffled minister clarify his own thoughts.