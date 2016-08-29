Photos: A Hot Time at the Colorado Firefighter Calendar Release Party

EXPAND Scorr Lentz

Women — and a few men — from across the metro area flocked to City Hall on Saturday, August 27, to get a glimpse of Colorado's hottest firefighters. Proceeds from the release of the Colorado Firefighter Calendar went to Children's Hospital, but the entertainment was anything but PG. Photographer Scott Lentz was there to catch all the hot action.

EXPAND A Colorado firefighter answers the call. Scott Lentz

EXPAND Colorado Firefighter Calendar stars. Scott Lentz

EXPAND Firefighters greet their fans. Scott Lentz

EXPAND Where's the fire? Right here. Scott Lentz

Now see the complete Colorado Firefighter Calendar slide show.