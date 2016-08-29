Photos: A Hot Time at the Colorado Firefighter Calendar Release Party
|
Scorr Lentz
Women — and a few men — from across the metro area flocked to City Hall on Saturday, August 27, to get a glimpse of Colorado's hottest firefighters. Proceeds from the release of the Colorado Firefighter Calendar went to Children's Hospital, but the entertainment was anything but PG. Photographer Scott Lentz was there to catch all the hot action.
|
A Colorado firefighter answers the call.
Scott Lentz
|
Colorado Firefighter Calendar stars.
Scott Lentz
|
Firefighters greet their fans.
Scott Lentz
|
Where's the fire? Right here.
Scott Lentz
Now see the complete Colorado Firefighter Calendar slide show.
|
Happy firefighter fans.
Scott Lentz
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Girls Night Out
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:00pm
-
"The Money Shot"
TicketsFri., Sep. 2, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!