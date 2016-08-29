menu

Photos: A Hot Time at the Colorado Firefighter Calendar Release Party

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, August 29-September 1


Photos: A Hot Time at the Colorado Firefighter Calendar Release Party

Monday, August 29, 2016 at 5:53 a.m.
By Westword
Photos: A Hot Time at the Colorado Firefighter Calendar Release Party
Scorr Lentz
A A

Women — and a few men — from across the metro area flocked to City Hall on Saturday, August 27, to get a glimpse of Colorado's hottest firefighters. Proceeds from the release of the Colorado Firefighter Calendar went to Children's Hospital, but the entertainment was anything but PG. Photographer Scott Lentz was there to catch all the hot action.

A Colorado firefighter answers the call.EXPAND
A Colorado firefighter answers the call.
Scott Lentz
Colorado Firefighter Calendar stars.EXPAND
Colorado Firefighter Calendar stars.
Scott Lentz
Firefighters greet their fans.EXPAND
Firefighters greet their fans.
Scott Lentz
Where's the fire? Right here.EXPAND
Where's the fire? Right here.
Scott Lentz

Now see the complete Colorado Firefighter Calendar slide show.

Happy firefighter fans.EXPAND
Happy firefighter fans.
Scott Lentz

