Photos: A Taste of Colorado Returns to Civic Center Park

Photos: A Hot Time at the Colorado Firefighter Calendar Release Party


Photos: A Taste of Colorado Returns to Civic Center Park

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:44 a.m.
By Westword
A Taste of Colorado is more than food and drink.EXPAND
A Taste of Colorado is more than food and drink.
Brandon Marshall
On Friday the 33rd annual A Taste of Colorado unpacked in Civic Center Park, where the fun will continue through Labor Day. Hungry for a turkey leg? Want to buy some Colorado art? Listen to big-name bands? Get down to Civic Park, where gates open at 10:30 a.m. today and tomorrow. Admission is free, but bring cash for food and drink. We sent photographer Brandon Marshall to sample the sights; keep reading for a taste of A Taste of Colorado.

Chile today, hot tomorrow.EXPAND
Chile today, hot tomorrow.
Brandon Marshall
Food on a stick.EXPAND
Food on a stick.
Brandon Marshall
Colorado wares at a Taste of Colorado.EXPAND
Colorado wares at a Taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall
A true taste of Colorado.EXPAND
A true taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall

Related Stories

Hungry for more? See our full Taste of Colorado slide show.

Civic Center Park
Broadway and Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80202

303-892-1112

www.denvergov.org

