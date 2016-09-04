Photos: A Taste of Colorado Returns to Civic Center Park
|
A Taste of Colorado is more than food and drink.
Brandon Marshall
On Friday the 33rd annual A Taste of Colorado unpacked in Civic Center Park, where the fun will continue through Labor Day. Hungry for a turkey leg? Want to buy some Colorado art? Listen to big-name bands? Get down to Civic Park, where gates open at 10:30 a.m. today and tomorrow. Admission is free, but bring cash for food and drink. We sent photographer Brandon Marshall to sample the sights; keep reading for a taste of A Taste of Colorado.
|
Chile today, hot tomorrow.
Brandon Marshall
|
Food on a stick.
Brandon Marshall
|
Colorado wares at a Taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall
|
A true taste of Colorado.
Brandon Marshall
Hungry for more? See our full Taste of Colorado slide show.
