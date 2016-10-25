menu

Photos: Denver International Airport Celebrates Conspiracy Theories

Photos: Denver International Airport Celebrates Conspiracy Theories

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Horsing around at Denver International Airport.EXPAND
Horsing around at Denver International Airport.
Ken Hamblin III
A A

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. That's the philosophy that inspired Denver International Airport to not only acknowledge all the conspiracy theories that started flying even before the new airport opened two decades ago, but celebrate them. As part of the fun, last week DIA hosted a costume party and screening of Close Encounters of the Third Kind — the 1977 Steven Spielberg movie that plays a part in the conspiracy theories. But the party's not over yet: You can see the exhibit Conspiracy Theories Uncovered through the end of the month in the terminal. Here's a taste of what you'll see there... 

It looks so innocent...EXPAND
It looks so innocent...
Ken Hamblin III
So many conspiracies, so little time.EXPAND
So many conspiracies, so little time.
Ken Hamblin II
Did UFOs land at DIA?EXPAND
Did UFOs land at DIA?
Ken Hamblin III
Was Close Encounters set on the site of DIA?EXPAND
Was Close Encounters set on the site of DIA?
Ken Hamblin III
Devil's Tower...or DIA?EXPAND
Devil's Tower...or DIA?
Ken Hamblin III
Conspiracy theories keep taking off.EXPAND
Conspiracy theories keep taking off.
Ken Hamblin III

Now see the complete Conspiracy Theories slideshow here.

