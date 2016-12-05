menu

Photos: Downtown Denver Gets Lit With the 2016 Parade of Lights

Photos: Downtown Denver Gets Lit With the 2016 Parade of Lights

Monday, December 5, 2016 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Scott Lentz
The annual Parade of Lights lit up the streets of Denver this past weekend, a traffic-snarling tradition that delights even the biggest Scrooges. The parade featured lowrider cars, balloons, decorated horses and trash trucks and a special appearance from Santa himself. It all ended up at the Denver City & County Building, which will remain aglow through the National Western Stock Show. Photographer Scott Lentz caught all the action; keep reading for more photos.

Scott Lentz
Scott Lentz
Scott Lentz
Scott Lentz
Scott Lentz
Scott Lentz

Now see Scott Lentz's complete Parade of Lights slideshow.

