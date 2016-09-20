menu

Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze

Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 1:20 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Have some fall fun on the farm at the Chatfield Corn Maze.
Have some fall fun on the farm at the Chatfield Corn Maze.
Lindsey Bartlett
For families and Halloween thrill-seekers alike, a hike through the Chatfield Corn Maze heralds the changing of the seasons and fall fun for everyone. By day, kids can partake in hay rides, candy apples and other signals that winter is coming (or pluck a pumpkin from the field during the Pumpkin Festival that runs October 7 through October 9), while by night, grown-ups can enjoy a scare in the dark. The Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms attraction is open weekends (and Wednesday and Thursday, October October 15 and 16) through October 30. All photos by Lindsey Bartlett.

Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze
Lindsey Bartlett
Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze
Lindsey Bartlett
Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze
Lindsey Bartlett
Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze
Lindsey Bartlett
Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze
Lindsey Bartlett
Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze
Lindsey Bartlett
Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze
Lindsey Bartlett
Photos: Getting Lost in the 2016 Chatfield Corn Maze
Lindsey Bartlett

Now see the full Chatfield Corn Maze slide show.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms
8500 W Deer Creek Canyon Rd
Littleton, CO 80128

