Photos: Going Bananas at the Thirteenth Annual Gorilla Run
Hundreds of runners went ape at the thirteenth annual Gorilla Run on October 22. This year, the event benefiting the Mountain Gorilla Conservation Fund moved from downtown Denver to Westminster, where the 5K fun run/walk wound up at the Westin Westminster for a vine-swinging Silverback After Party. Monkey see, monkey do. Watch the place go bananas in these photos by Scott Lentz:
|
Scott Lentz
Now see the complete Gorilla Run slideshow by Scott Lentz.
"Wait Until Dark"
