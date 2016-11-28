menu

Photos: Grand Illumination Lights up Downtown Denver

Photos: Grand Illumination Lights up Downtown Denver

Monday, November 28, 2016 at 7:57 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Denver City and County Building will glow through the Stock Show.
The Denver City and County Building will glow through the Stock Show.
Brandon Marshall
Denver got lit on Friday, November 25, when the Grand Illumination flipped the switch on holiday decor downtown, where lights glowed from the Denver City and County Building to Union Station and all along the 16th Street Mall.  The lights will stay on through the holidays (they looked great on TV during the Broncos game — until the Chiefs pulled the plug) and, in the case of the City and County Building, through the National Western Stock Show. Welcome to Denver!

Brandon Marshall was there when the city flipped the switch. Keep reading for more photos.

Photos: Grand Illumination Lights up Downtown Denver
Brandon Marshall
Photos: Grand Illumination Lights up Downtown Denver
Brandon Marshall
The City and County Building will glow through the Stock Show.
The City and County Building will glow through the Stock Show.
Brandon Marshall
Union Station is all dressed up for the holidays.
Union Station is all dressed up for the holidays.
Brandon Marshall
Photos: Grand Illumination Lights up Downtown Denver
Brandon Marshall
All aboard for the holidays.
All aboard for the holidays.
Brandon Marshall

Now see the complete holiday light slideshow here.

