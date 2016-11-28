Photos: Grand Illumination Lights up Downtown Denver

EXPAND The Denver City and County Building will glow through the Stock Show. Brandon Marshall

Denver got lit on Friday, November 25, when the Grand Illumination flipped the switch on holiday decor downtown, where lights glowed from the Denver City and County Building to Union Station and all along the 16th Street Mall. The lights will stay on through the holidays (they looked great on TV during the Broncos game — until the Chiefs pulled the plug) and, in the case of the City and County Building, through the National Western Stock Show. Welcome to Denver!

Brandon Marshall was there when the city flipped the switch. Keep reading for more photos.

EXPAND The City and County Building will glow through the Stock Show. Brandon Marshall

EXPAND Union Station is all dressed up for the holidays. Brandon Marshall

EXPAND All aboard for the holidays. Brandon Marshall

