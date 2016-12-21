menu

Photos: Harvesting Holiday Gifts at Broken Shovels Farm

Photos: Harvesting Holiday Gifts at Broken Shovels Farm

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 7:49 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Ken Hamblin III
A A

Broken Shovels Farm is a special place: Andrea Davis's patch of land at 8640 Dahlia Street in Commerce City holds an artisanal cheesery, a working goat farm, an animal shelter, a petting zoo, a concert venue and a rural pocket of love. On December 18, it was a very snowy, cold pocket — but the people who made it to the annual Holiday Market were rewarded with plenty of warm feelings — and good deals for seasonal gift-giving. Photographer Kenneth Hamblin III was there to harvest all the sights.

Ken Hamblin III
Ken Hamblin III
Ken Hamblin III
Ken Hamblin III
Ken Hamblin III
Ken Hamblin III
Ken Hamblin III
Ken Hamblin III

Broken Shovels Farm
8640 Dahlia St.
Henderson, CO 80640

www.facebook.com/brokenshovels

