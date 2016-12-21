Photos: Harvesting Holiday Gifts at Broken Shovels Farm
Broken Shovels Farm is a special place: Andrea Davis's patch of land at 8640 Dahlia Street in Commerce City holds an artisanal cheesery, a working goat farm, an animal shelter, a petting zoo, a concert venue and a rural pocket of love. On December 18, it was a very snowy, cold pocket — but the people who made it to the annual Holiday Market were rewarded with plenty of warm feelings — and good deals for seasonal gift-giving. Photographer Kenneth Hamblin III was there to harvest all the sights.
Now see the Broken Shovels Farm Holiday Market slideshow.
Related Location
8640 Dahlia St.
Henderson, CO 80640
www.facebook.com/brokenshovels
