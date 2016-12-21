Photos: Harvesting Holiday Gifts at Broken Shovels Farm

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

Broken Shovels Farm is a special place: Andrea Davis's patch of land at 8640 Dahlia Street in Commerce City holds an artisanal cheesery, a working goat farm, an animal shelter, a petting zoo, a concert venue and a rural pocket of love. On December 18, it was a very snowy, cold pocket — but the people who made it to the annual Holiday Market were rewarded with plenty of warm feelings — and good deals for seasonal gift-giving. Photographer Kenneth Hamblin III was there to harvest all the sights.

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

EXPAND Ken Hamblin III

Related Stories Broken Shovels Holiday Market Was Heart-Warming Despite the Cold

Now see the Broken Shovels Farm Holiday Market slideshow.

