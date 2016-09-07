menu

Photos: High-Flying BMX and Skateboard Skills at the FISE World Series


Photos: High-Flying BMX and Skateboard Skills at the FISE World Series

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 8:09 a.m.
By Westword Arts and Culture
Brandon Marshall
Downtown Denver got a high-action, extreme-sports makeover on Labor Day weekend when France's Festival International des Sports Extremes landed squarely in the Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park for international BMX and skateboarding competitions. Photos by Brandon Marshall.

Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall

Now see the full FISE Denver slide show.

Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park
Champa St & Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

www.artscomplex.com/Venues/SculpturePark/tabid/142/Default.aspx

