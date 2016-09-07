Photos: High-Flying BMX and Skateboard Skills at the FISE World Series
Downtown Denver got a high-action, extreme-sports makeover on Labor Day weekend when France's Festival International des Sports Extremes landed squarely in the Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park for international BMX and skateboarding competitions. Photos by Brandon Marshall.
Now see the full FISE Denver slide show.
Related Location
Champa St & Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204
www.artscomplex.com/Venues/SculpturePark/tabid/142/Default.aspx
