Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIY
Fantasia 2016 lit up Rhinoceropolis on September 9 and 10, 2016.
Ken Hamblin III
DIY haven Rhinoceropolis and neighboring spaces Glob and Club Scum turned on the arts and music for an immersive experience at Fantasia 2016, two nights of psychedelic fun. All photos by Ken Hamblin III.
