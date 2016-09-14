menu

Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIY

Artist Eli Saragoussi on Nude Modeling, Body Image and Her Instructional Zine


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIY

Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at 4:59 a.m.
By Westword Arts and Culture
Fantasia 2016 lit up Rhinoceropolis on September 9 and 10, 2016.EXPAND
Fantasia 2016 lit up Rhinoceropolis on September 9 and 10, 2016.
Ken Hamblin III
A A

DIY haven Rhinoceropolis and neighboring spaces Glob and Club Scum turned on the arts and music for  an immersive experience at Fantasia 2016, two nights of psychedelic fun. All photos by Ken Hamblin III.

Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIYEXPAND
Ken Hamblin III
Photos: Music, Lights, Fantasia! Fantasia 2016 Celebrates DIY
Ken Hamblin III

Related Stories

Now see the full Fantasia 2016 slideshow.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Rhinoceropolis
More Info
More Info

3553 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216

www.facebook.com/rhinoceropolis

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >