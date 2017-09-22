 


Berkeley Park Pool Goes to the Dogs
Berkeley Park Pool Goes to the Dogs
Brandon Marshall

The Best Photos of Summer 2017

Westword Staff | September 22, 2017 | 10:00am
As of today, summer's gone. Fall's here. Sure, there are golden aspen trees, apple picking, trick-or-treating, hay rides and eventually ski season to look forward to. But damnit, if we're not missing the dog days of summer already. And for good reason. Just take a look at some of our favorite moments from the past few months. 

Buskerfest Returns to Union StationEXPAND
Buskerfest Returns to Union Station
Brandon Marshall

The Magical, Mythical Creatures at HARD Red Rocks
Brandon Marshall
The Magical, Mythical Creatures at HARD Red Rocks
Brandon Marshall
SOB: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Brought Soul to Red Rocks
Brandon Marshall
SOB: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Brought Soul to Red Rocks
Brandon Marshall
Westword Turns Civic Center Park Into Tacolandia
Danielle Lirette
Westword Turns Civic Center Park Into Tacolandia
Danielle Lirette
Berkeley Park Pool Goes to the Dogs
Brandon Marshall
Berkeley Park Pool Goes to the Dogs
Brandon Marshall
Great Divide Summer Block Party Pops Up at Square on 21st
Brandon Marshall
Great Divide Summer Block Party Pops Up at Square on 21st
Brandon Marshall
Yo Ho Ho! Pirate Fest Hijacks Northglenn
Anthony Camera
Yo Ho Ho! Pirate Fest Hijacks Northglenn
Anthony Camera
Last Ones Left Hosts Swimwear Launch Party
Kenneth Hamblin III
Last Ones Left Hosts Swimwear Launch Party
Kenneth Hamblin III
See Colorado's Newest Music Venue: Levitt Pavilion
Brandon Marshall
See Colorado's Newest Music Venue: Levitt Pavilion
Brandon Marshall
May the Force Be With Us: Star Wars Night at Coors Field
Jacqueline Collins
May the Force Be With Us: Star Wars Night at Coors Field
Jacqueline Collins

