Photos: Ophelia's Sunday Peepshow, Halloween Edition
|
Ophelia's Sunday Peepshow brought the spooky side of burlesque — and boylesque — to the stage on October 9, 2016.
All photos by Ken Hamblin III
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, always the perfect backdrop for an old-fashioned burlesque show, played host to a spooky seasonal edition of Vivienne VaVoom's monthly Sunday Peepshow on October 9, with a focus on the gorgeous costuming worn by Denver's leading ladies of burlesque. And in this case, one boylesquer! All photos by Ken Hamblin III.
|
Ken Hamblin III
Now see the full Ophelia's Sunday Peepshow slideshow.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
Related Location
1215 20th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
"Water by the Spoonful"
TicketsThu., Oct. 13, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!