Photos: Ophelia's Sunday Peepshow, Halloween Edition

Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 7:59 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Ophelia's Sunday Peepshow brought the spooky side of burlesque — and boylesque — to the stage on October 9, 2016.EXPAND
Ophelia's Sunday Peepshow brought the spooky side of burlesque — and boylesque — to the stage on October 9, 2016.
All photos by Ken Hamblin III
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, always the perfect backdrop for an old-fashioned burlesque show, played host to a spooky seasonal edition of Vivienne VaVoom's monthly Sunday Peepshow on October 9, with a focus on the gorgeous costuming worn by Denver's leading ladies of burlesque. And in this case, one boylesquer! All photos by Ken Hamblin III.

Now see the full Ophelia's Sunday Peepshow slideshow.

Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
1215 20th St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

303-993-8023

www.opheliasdenver.com

