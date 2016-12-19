Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas
What's scarier than I-25 in a snowstorm? Krampus, a Haunted Christmas, which took over the home of the 13th Floor Haunted House, at 4120 Brighton Boulevard, for two nights of a very scary Christmas this past weekend. Photographer Brandon Marshall braved the elements to bring back these pictures of a new, and twisted, holiday tradition that tells the story of Krampus, who kidnaps both the naughty and the nice kids.
Now see the full Krampus: a Haunted Christmas slideshow.
Related Location
4120 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216
