Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas

Wonderbound's Garrett Ammon Creates a New Holiday Tradition With Snow


Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas

Monday, December 19, 2016 at 6:51 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas
Brandon Marshall


What's scarier than I-25 in a snowstorm? Krampus, a Haunted Christmas, which took over the home of the 13th Floor Haunted House, at 4120 Brighton Boulevard, for two nights of a very scary Christmas this past weekend. Photographer Brandon Marshall braved the elements to bring back these pictures of a new, and twisted, holiday tradition that tells the story of Krampus, who kidnaps both the naughty and the nice kids.

Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas
Brandon Marshall
Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas
Brandon Marshall
Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas
Brandon Marshall
Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas
Brandon Marshall
Photos: Plenty of Ho Ho Horror at Krampus: a Haunted Christmas
Brandon Marshall

Now see the full Krampus: a Haunted Christmas slideshow.

Related Location

13th Floor Haunted House
4120 Brighton Blvd.
Denver, CO 80216

303-355-3327

www.13thfloorhauntedhouse.com

