Photos: Runway at Artopia Transformed Into Live Street-Art Painting Sesh

A mural by Casey Kawaguchi was deemed the winner, but everyone who witnessed the epic paint-off were the real winners. Lindsey Bartlett

Artopia 2017 was full of amazing performances, but a single scene encompassed the spirit and street-style feel that marked this event on February 25. Immediately after the Whiteout fashion show, the runway in City Hall's amphitheater was dismantled and the space transformed into a live-painting session space with walls for a handful of the most talented artists in Denver.

These street and gallery artists were invited to paint a piece on 8x8-foot canvas over the course of one hour and thirty minutes using only black paint. The contest was fun and engaged the audience, and the results were jaw-dropping. View our entire slideshow or the paint-off, and don't miss the work of winner Casey Kawaguchi.

Chris Haven painting his piece for Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Casey Kawaguchi paints a mural at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Artopia 2017 live mural as painted by Pat Milbery, Jason Graves and Remington Robinson. Pat Milbery

Scot Lefavor paints a mural at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Pher01 paints a mural at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Scot Lefavor paints a political mural at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Pher01 paints a mural at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Casey Kawaguchi paints a mural at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Patrick McGregor paints a mural at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Chris Haven in the paint at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Patrick McGregor paints a mural at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett

Casey Kawaguchi paints at Artopia 2017 Lindsey Bartlett