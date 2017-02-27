menu

Photos: Runway at Artopia Transformed Into Live Street-Art Painting Sesh

Artopia Designer Anne Fanganello on AnnaFesta, FestaSports and a Perfect Fit


Monday, February 27, 2017 at 8:42 a.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
A mural by Casey Kawaguchi was deemed the winner, but everyone who witnessed the epic paint-off were the real winners.
A mural by Casey Kawaguchi was deemed the winner, but everyone who witnessed the epic paint-off were the real winners.
Lindsey Bartlett
Artopia 2017 was full of amazing performances, but a single scene encompassed the spirit and street-style feel that marked this event on February 25. Immediately after the Whiteout fashion show, the runway in City Hall's amphitheater was dismantled and the space transformed into a live-painting session space with walls for a handful of the most talented artists in Denver.

These street and gallery artists were invited to paint a piece on 8x8-foot canvas over the course of one hour and thirty minutes using only black paint. The contest was fun and engaged the audience, and the results were jaw-dropping. View our entire slideshow or the paint-off, and don't miss the work of winner Casey Kawaguchi.   

Chris Haven painting his piece for Artopia 2017.
Chris Haven painting his piece for Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Casey Kawaguchi paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Casey Kawaguchi paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Artopia 2017 live mural as painted by Pat Milbery, Jason Graves and Remington Robinson.
Artopia 2017 live mural as painted by Pat Milbery, Jason Graves and Remington Robinson.
Pat Milbery
Scot Lefavor paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Scot Lefavor paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017.
Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Pher01 paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Pher01 paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Scot Lefavor paints a political mural at Artopia 2017.
Scot Lefavor paints a political mural at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Pher01 paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Pher01 paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Casey Kawaguchi paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Casey Kawaguchi paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Patrick McGregor paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Patrick McGregor paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017.
Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017.
Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017.
Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017.
Lionel-Bravo Bumbakini paints at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Chris Haven in the paint at Artopia 2017.
Chris Haven in the paint at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Patrick McGregor paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Patrick McGregor paints a mural at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017.
Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Casey Kawaguchi paints at Artopia 2017.
Casey Kawaguchi paints at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett
Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017.
Tuke One paints at Artopia 2017.
Lindsey Bartlett

Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Bartlett is the streetwise-but-soulful Social Media Editor at Westword. She is a writer, photographer, artist, Denver native and weed-snob. Her work has been published in Vanity Fair, High Times and Leafly, to name a few.

Creep it real on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
Related Location

City Hall
1144 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203

303-832-8628

www.coclubs.com/city-hall

