Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition

The 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition: It was all about the facial hair. Philip Poston

In certain circles, fantastic facial hair is an art-form, resulting in carefully groomed, waxed, spit-shined and, in some cases, patiently grown whiskers that swirl around in curlicues or are shaved into magnificent mutton chops or braided into beautiful plaits. Some of the region's best-bearded and mustachioed men — and a few imaginative women — brought their best to the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition, which went down September 24 at the Summit Music Hall. All photos by Philip Poston.

