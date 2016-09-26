menu

Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition

Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 12:40 p.m.
By Westword Staff
The 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition: It was all about the facial hair.
Philip Poston
In certain circles, fantastic facial hair is an art-form, resulting in carefully groomed, waxed, spit-shined and, in some cases, patiently grown whiskers that swirl around in curlicues or are shaved into magnificent mutton chops or braided into beautiful plaits. Some of the region's best-bearded and mustachioed men — and a few  imaginative women — brought their best to the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition, which went down September 24 at the Summit Music Hall. All photos by Philip Poston.  

Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston
Photos: The Furry Faces of the 2016 Great American Beard and Moustache Competition
Philip Poston

