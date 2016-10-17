menu

Photos: The Lantern Fest Stopped Traffic on I-25

Monday, October 17, 2016 at 1:42 p.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
The Lantern Fest on October 15 was a glowing success.
The Lantern Fest on October 15 was a glowing success.
Miles Chrisinger
How awesome is the site of 4,000 lanterns floating through the air? Awesome enough to stop traffic. All lanes on I-25 came to a crawl on Saturday, October 15, as lanterns glided above the highway during the first night of the third Lantern Fest at Colorado National Speedway.  This was the most successful of the three, since the weather was good, the turn-out was high and the results were jaw-dropping.

And it turned out to the be only night this round; Sunday evening's event was canceled at the last minute because of high winds. (That was probably for the best, because these events can resemble a post-apocalyptic war-zone if you're not careful.) The second lantern lift-off will be rescheduled, organizers say.

But the first night was undeniably beautiful, as the lanterns with their "new beginning" messages took off under a full moon. See photos of the event below, and then find more in our Lantern Fest slideshow.

Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Lantern Fest on October 15, 2016.
Miles Chrisinger

