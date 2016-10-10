Photos: The People and Horrific Art of the Cabal Creep Show
|
Fangs for the memories: A look back at the 2016 Cabal Creep Show. Sculpture by Corrina Espinosa.
All photos by Aaron Thackeray
South Broadway's Cabal Gallery crew painted the town bloody on Saturday, October 8, for the Cabal Creep Show, a horror-fanatic's dream/nightmare come true, with art depicting fanged underworld creatures, cleaver-wielding housewives, skeletal wildlife and giant spiders. And then there were the people! All photos by Aaron Thackeray.
Now see the full Cabal Creep Show slide show.
