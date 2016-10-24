menu

Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead

Monday, October 24, 2016 at 7:50 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Zombies and other crazed killers are ready to scare you at the City of the Dead haunted house.EXPAND
Zombies and other crazed killers are ready to scare you at the City of the Dead haunted house.
All photos by Aaron Thackeray
The witching hour is nigh, which means it's prime time for exploring haunted houses — including City of the Dead, a 30,000 square-foot Henderson haunt overrun by the most horrific zombies the metro area has to offer. City of the Dead is open nightly through Halloween; for information and tickets, $22.99 to 49.99, visit the City of the Dead website. But first, take a peek at these scary sights from intrepid photographer Aaron Thackeray. And check our list of the region's best haunted contenders online, too.

Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead
Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead
Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead
Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead
Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead
Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead
Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead
Photos: The Unspeakable Monsters of the City of the Dead
City of the Dead is at 7007 East 88th Avenue in Henderson. Now see the full City of the Dead slide show.

