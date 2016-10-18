Photos: The Van Doren Pro Jam (and More Fun on Board) at Block Fest
The 2016 Block Festival brought snowboard pros to Denver for the Van Doren Pro Jam.
All photos by Brandon Marshall
When the re-imagined 2016 Snowboard Block Festival moved to the Denver Performing Arts Complex Sculpture Park with a new two-day format, it brought the Van Doren Pro Jam along for the ride on Saturday, October 15. Photographer Brandon Marshall caught the pro action – and a few skate punks, too – in these images and more.
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Now see the full 2016 Block Fest slide show by Brandon Marshall.
