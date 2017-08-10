Pipedream’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit Pulls Free Speech Out of a Hat

It’s hard to write about a play so secret that even the actors haven’t seen the script until the lights go up on stage, but we thought we’d give it a try, because Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit is worth the challenge. Censored and unable to leave his native country, Soleimanpour managed to send the script of his one-actor play out into the free world beyond Iran’s borders, where it’s graced numerous international stages since 2011, including a nine-month run last year in New York at the Westside Theatre. There it was performed nightly by a revolving cast of stage celebrities, from Nathan Lane to Whoopi Goldberg. The rules of the show dictate that each actor can only perform White Rabbit Red Rabbit once, setting the stage — which can include only the barest minimum of props — for a rich set of interpretations.

Now it’s coming to Denver, courtesy of Denver’s Pipedream Productions, a young troupe of recent University of Denver graduates who serendipitously inquired into the rights for White Rabbit Red Rabbit after hearing about it through the grapevine. Two days later, “we got an email saying the rights were available, and before we knew it, we were building up our marketing and website to do the project," says Pipedream spokesman Trevor Fulton.