Review: Solid and Ephemeral Ideas Now on View at Pirate

Pirate, the venerable artist cooperative — what’s come to be called a DIY venture — was one of a number of art venues that were driven out of their Denver homes by the spiraling rents that come with gentrification. The longtime flagship of the cluster of alternative spaces at 37th Avenue and Navajo Street had been there for decades, but it’s now in the middle of nowhere in a crumbling part of Lakewood.

Except for the somewhat obscure location, though, Pirate has landed on its feet. In fact, the new space is better in many ways, and the shows that have been presented since the move last year have set a very high standard.

The only thing that isn’t working at the new Pirate is viewership; traffic is down dramatically. That's likely because some people view the new spot as remote — but it's actually quite close, as quick to get to from central Denver as RiNo (particularly if you're stuck on Brighton Boulevard).

The new layout takes you to the Associates’ Space first, rather than last, so the current offerings begin with Dominic Muttel: Flimsy Currency. It's very slick, and I don’t mean that in a negative way. Muttel has used various ready-mades that he’s chastely installed in a blindingly white space; the whiteness is reinforced by white frames on many of the pieces, as well as white stands on which the three-dimensional pieces are displayed.