Review: Two Pirate Shows Explore House and Garden

In a reversal of the setup at the longtime Navajo Street location, visitors enter the Pirate gallery in Lakewood through the associates’ space, so that the solos by associate members are now the first thing they see. This time that solo is the severely handsome Spinifex and salty trails: Judith Grey, which comprises simple conceptual sculptures that Grey has made of altered found objects or things that have been repurposed. The space has been sparely installed with an irregular rhythm of vertical rod sculptures mounted with handsome hardware brackets attached to the walls; these sculptures are from Grey’s “Fossicking Sticks” series, named after Australian slang for a walking stick that’s used for beach combing. Though Grey lives in Colorado, she's from New Zealand, where spinifex is a coastal grass.

The “fossicking sticks” pointedly reference domesticity, in particular house cleaning, because they’ve been made out of household objects such as mops, brooms, pool nets and brushes. The sculptures retain their familiar appearance, which evokes their intended use; however, Grey undercuts any thoughts of these sculptures fulfilling their original mandates as tools by altering them in such a way as to subvert their usefulness. She haas cut in or in some other way altered the functional head of the device to minimize it, leaving mostly the wooden pole-handle elements, an elegant minimalist form that dominates the entire suite of sculptures.

The tension between the recognizably humble origin of the materials used to make the pieces and the almost Brancusi-like elegance of the simple forms is thoughtfully presented, making this exhibit very compelling.