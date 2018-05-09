Review: Pixelated: Sculptures by Mike Whiting Sprouts at Gardens

Outdoor sculpture shows are mounted every year at the Denver Botanic Gardens, and it’s hard to imagine a better setting for artworks, especially in spring, when everything is budding out. The latest offering, Pixelated: Sculpture by Mike Whiting, comprises over a dozen of the artist’s signature boxy sculptures, and the hard edges of his forms contrast beautifully with the soft edges of the plantings in the gardens.

The exhibit was curated by Jen Tobias, associate director of exhibitions and art collections at the DBG. She chose pieces with a range of imagery, from objects to animals, birds to people; the selected works were loaned by Michael Whiting, Brigham Young University (his undergraduate alma mater) and the City of Denver. The resulting exhibit represents a brief survey of Whiting’s efforts over the past decade or so, with the oldest pieces dating from 2007 and the newest ones created this past year, specifically for this show. Regardless of when they were made or which series they belong to, though, all of the sculptures share certain attributes, and a pretty singular vision guides everything.

"Cathead, by Mike Whiting, steel and automotive paint. Scott Dressel-Martin

Whiting is interested in both conventionalizing and reducing his subjects by employing obsolete 8-bit digital technology used for early video games like Pac-Man to create his initial studies and then translate them into an overall style for his sculptures. By today’s standards, the pixels in those pioneering computer applications were huge. Taking them from the screen, Whiting creates building blocks to “construct” the outlines of the forms meant to convey his chosen subjects. He uses as few pixels as possible to sketch out the subject while still including enough to convey the specific illusion he wants. In the vocabulary of the pixels, stepped shapes stand in for natural curves, changing the contours of the outline. Whiting experiments quite a bit at this stage, creating variants in which elements are rendered slightly differently from one another.