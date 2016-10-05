menu

Playbill: Four New Denver Theater and Dance Events for October 6-9

Review: The Catamounts' The Taming Reflects This Wild Political Season


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Playbill: Four New Denver Theater and Dance Events for October 6-9

Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 9:48 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Emily K. Harrison as a cockroach, at Buntport Theater.EXPAND
Emily K. Harrison as a cockroach, at Buntport Theater.
square product theatre
A A

Reruns, last runs, new chances at life and the return of the undead: Denver stages will see it all this weekend. Keep reading for details on a four-pack of fresh productions.

Laura Ann Samuelson in "This Aunt Is Not a Cockroach."EXPAND
Laura Ann Samuelson in "This Aunt Is Not a Cockroach."
square product theatre

This Aunt Is Not a Cockroach
Buntport Theater
8 p.m. October 6, 7 and 8
Tickets: $14 to $18 (two-for-one on October 6)
Buntport Theater plays host to Boulder’s square product theatre and Hoarded Stuff Performance for a pop-up repeat performance of This Aunt Is Not a Cockroach, an original, off-the-wall piece in which square product’s Emily K. Harrison dons a cockroach suit and the meaning of life is somehow discussed. “It’s weird and sad and funny and original — all things that we love having in our space,” says Buntport’s Erin Rollman of the three-night run.

Playbill: Four New Denver Theater and Dance Events for October 6-9
Cherry Creek Theater Company

Cherry Creek Theatre Company, The Last Romance
Shaver-Ramsey Showroom
October 7 through 30
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
6:30 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: $30 to $35
The Cherry Creek Theater Company is leaving Cherry Creek, but you still have a chance to see the troupe in its longtime home among the carpets at Shaver-Ramsey before the CCTC moves to its new home in the Pluss Theatre at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center. Get sentimental with Joe DiPietro’s romance, the story of a lonely widower who takes a chance on a standoffish love interest. Joey Wishnia and Martha Harmon Pardee star as the couple that gets a second chance at love.

Playbill: Four New Denver Theater and Dance Events for October 6-9EXPAND
Aurora Fox

Dracula
Aurora Fox Arts Center
October 7 through November 6
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (no show October 8)
2 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: 303-739-1970
Fangs for the memories: The Aurora Fox celebrates the season with the dark Gothic musical Dracula, a vampire romp for the ages. It’s also the perfect theatrical theme for a fundraiser, and the arts center will be throwing one of those, too: the Dracula Gala on October 8, which includes dinner by Carrabba’s, pours of red wine, a silent auction and a public-art dedication in addition to a haunting evening of theater. Tickets are $75 at the website

Related Stories

Dancing With the Survivors – Colorado
The Galleria of Stone
12655 East 42nd Avenue, #60
6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8
Tickets: $100
Here’s a new twist on Dancing With the Stars: Dancing With the Survivors pairs dance-studio teachers with breast-cancer survivors for a night of Cinderella stories on the dance floor, while raising money for the Pink Fund, an organization providing short-term assistance to breast-cancer patients in active treatment. Though Dancing With the Survivors is a national campaign, partial proceeds from the Denver event will stay in Colorado. And in addition to donating to a good cause, you get a lot for your money: The event includes the dance performances, hosted by KOSI radio’s Denise Plante and Murphy Huston, along with dinner and cocktails.

Find a stage near you: Westword's online listings include many more theater events. 

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Buntport Theater
More Info
More Info

717 Lipan St.
Denver, CO 80204

720-946-1388

www.buntport.com

miles
Shaver-Ramsey Showroom
More Info
More Info

2414 E. 3rd
Denver, CO 80206

303-800-6578

miles
Aurora Fox Arts Center
More Info
More Info

9900 E. Colfax Ave.
Aurora, CO 80010

303-739-1970

www.aurorafoxartscenter.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >