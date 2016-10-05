Playbill: Four New Denver Theater and Dance Events for October 6-9
Reruns, last runs, new chances at life and the return of the undead: Denver stages will see it all this weekend. Keep reading for details on a four-pack of fresh productions.
This Aunt Is Not a Cockroach
Buntport Theater
8 p.m. October 6, 7 and 8
Tickets: $14 to $18 (two-for-one on October 6)
Buntport Theater plays host to Boulder’s square product theatre and Hoarded Stuff Performance for a pop-up repeat performance of This Aunt Is Not a Cockroach, an original, off-the-wall piece in which square product’s Emily K. Harrison dons a cockroach suit and the meaning of life is somehow discussed. “It’s weird and sad and funny and original — all things that we love having in our space,” says Buntport’s Erin Rollman of the three-night run.
|
Cherry Creek Theater Company
Cherry Creek Theatre Company, The Last Romance
Shaver-Ramsey Showroom
October 7 through 30
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
6:30 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: $30 to $35
The Cherry Creek Theater Company is leaving Cherry Creek, but you still have a chance to see the troupe in its longtime home among the carpets at Shaver-Ramsey before the CCTC moves to its new home in the Pluss Theatre at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center. Get sentimental with Joe DiPietro’s romance, the story of a lonely widower who takes a chance on a standoffish love interest. Joey Wishnia and Martha Harmon Pardee star as the couple that gets a second chance at love.
|
Aurora Fox
Dracula
Aurora Fox Arts Center
October 7 through November 6
7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays (no show October 8)
2 p.m. Sundays
Tickets: 303-739-1970
Fangs for the memories: The Aurora Fox celebrates the season with the dark Gothic musical Dracula, a vampire romp for the ages. It’s also the perfect theatrical theme for a fundraiser, and the arts center will be throwing one of those, too: the Dracula Gala on October 8, which includes dinner by Carrabba’s, pours of red wine, a silent auction and a public-art dedication in addition to a haunting evening of theater. Tickets are $75 at the website.
Dancing With the Survivors – Colorado
The Galleria of Stone
12655 East 42nd Avenue, #60
6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 8
Tickets: $100
Here’s a new twist on Dancing With the Stars: Dancing With the Survivors pairs dance-studio teachers with breast-cancer survivors for a night of Cinderella stories on the dance floor, while raising money for the Pink Fund, an organization providing short-term assistance to breast-cancer patients in active treatment. Though Dancing With the Survivors is a national campaign, partial proceeds from the Denver event will stay in Colorado. And in addition to donating to a good cause, you get a lot for your money: The event includes the dance performances, hosted by KOSI radio’s Denise Plante and Murphy Huston, along with dinner and cocktails.
