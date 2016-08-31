Playbill: Raunch at Avenue, a Buntport Rerun and DIY With Wormwood

Buntport muses on everyday life in Middle Aged People Sitting in Boxes. Buntport Theater Company

Whether you like your theater ribald, incredibly creative or made up on the spot, there’s something new for you on a stage in Denver this week. The curtain's rising on a new season; sit yourself down at one of these three shows:

The cast of The Money Shot leaves nothing to the imagination at Avenue Theater. Avenue Theater

The Money Shot

Avenue Theater

September 1 through 24

7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays

Tickets: $14 to $27.50

A couple of Hollywood has-beens pull their partners into a decision-making meeting in Neil LaBute’s showbiz comedy The Money Shot. The question at hand: Should they hook up with a European director who wants to shoot them in an actual sex scene for his latest screen adventure? Raunch and wicked satire ensue in this local staging directed by Wayne Sherrill and starring Suzie Scott, Katie Cross, Stephen Krusoe and Timmi Lasley.

Avenue Theater

Middle Aged People Sitting in Boxes

Buntport Theater

September 2 through 24

8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays

3 p.m. Sundays, September 11 and 18

8 p.m. Monday, September 12

No show on Friday, September 9

Tickets: $18 to $20; $25 opening-night admission includes a food and drink reception

The theatrical magicians of Buntport Theater literally climb into Plexiglas boxes to bring back their Henry Award-winning piece, in which they chat among themselves about the mundane and the completely absurd. In other words, it’s totally original and the kind of show that only Buntport could dream up. In her review of the first round, Westword’s Juliet Wittman wrote, “Since this is a Buntport production, everything is hilariously askew, and the show is both filled with absurdities and dizzyingly clever. The performances are spot-on and the timing impeccable.” Get your tickets while they last.

Tunes, Brews & Wormwood #2

Strange Craft Beer Company

7 p.m. Friday, September 2

2 p.m. Saturday, September 3

Tickets: $15

Denver’s Wormwood Theatre Collective works in a bar, where it invites tipplers to play along in its serialized mash-up of brews, bands and play-as-you-go theater. Like nomads, the comic crew travels to a different brewery each time, bringing a different local band along for the ride; this weekend, Wormwood entertains at Strange Craft, with help from the musicians of Open to the Hound. Don’t expect to sit on the sidelines: You help determine the order and ending of the show, a speculative fiction about the last day of the universe.

