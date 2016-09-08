Jennifer Davey, "What You Believe Is What You See," oil, chalk and collage on board. Bob Compagna

An ambitious painting solo at Point Gallery, Jennifer Davey: What You Believe Is What You See, features a nice selection of recent abstract paintings by Jennifer Davey, a Loveland-based artist.

Davey’s style references classic modernism, in particular abstract expressionism and color-field abstraction. Most of these pieces sport wide swaths of paint applied horizontally and vertically, creating intersecting bars of color that alternately reveal or obscure the painted layers she’s done below. She also incorporates scribbled automatist lines and spells out words across the picture plane with stenciled letters. Many of these works rely on pentimenti — the illusionary “ghosts” of under-painted passages showing through to the surface; some of this semi-hidden imagery suggests representational subjects like buildings or landscapes. But when when you look closer, it’s apparent that the forms Davey creates are non-objective — in spite of the fact that Davey has written that, as a Colorado native, the Western scenery informs her work.

As is always the case at Point, the exhibit has been well laid-out by gallery co-directors Frank Martinez and Michael Vacchiano. The show runs through September 30 at Point, 765 Santa Fe Drive. For more information, call 720-254-0467 or go to pointgallerydenver.com.