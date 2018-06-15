Weekend Warriors: Workouts for Pride Weekend

As Denver prepares for one of the country’s largest Pride events this weekend, local fitness studios are joining in on the celebration, too. This weekend’s list of workouts is dedicated especially to honor and benefit services and programs for the LGBTQ community of Colorado.
Pride Kickoff Workout
CrossFit Train
Friday, June 15, 5 p.m.
CrossFitters: Get your workout of the day (WOD) at CrossFit Train in support of LGBTQ athletes and allies. The CrossFit gym, which is a mere three-minute walk from the Denver Broncos’ stadium, will be holding a Pride Weekend kickoff WOD on Friday evening. For those who are new to CrossFit or may be new to the gym itself, CrossFit Train offers a free first class and introductory tour. Use this inclusive and welcoming workout as an opportunity to get to know the community and CrossFit as a fitness regimen. Light food and drinks will be provided to all athletes following the Pride WOD. Visit the CrossFit Train website for more information and to get started.
High Ride Pride Ride
High Ride Cycle
Saturday, June 16, 8 a.m.
Kick off Pride Weekend with a few High Ride “Pride Rides.” High Ride Cycle will be celebrating Denver’s LGBTQ community with three opportunities to hop on the bike and don your best rainbow attire. After each sweaty spin session, mimosas and snacks will be provided for riders. Drop-in rates are $20 at High Ride Cycle, and first-time riders can get in on the action for $15. Visit High Ride Cycle’s website for more information.
PrideRide
Rhythm Revolution
Saturday, June 16, 9 a.m.
More rides, more love in the Denver community. Hop on a bike for Rhythm Revolution’s second annual PrideRide. Choose from two options to ride at either 9 or 10:30 a.m., and finish up with kombucha-filled cocktails provided by Brew Dr. Kombucha. Instructor Jana Everett will be leading both rides, keeping the bike party going and reminding riders that the Rhythm Revolution is a safe space for all. Drop-in classes can be purchased for $20, or new riders can get the first week for $29. Visit the Rhythm Revolution for more information
C2/Sculpt Pride Mashup Celebration
CorePower Yoga Grant
Saturday, June 16, 9:30 a.m.
The CorePower Grant team is mixing it up this Pride weekend with a mashup of two of its signature classes. After the C2 class, a more advanced Vinyasa flow with added humidity, yogis will move immediately into a strength-training class using free weights. After the 75-minute class, attendees are welcome to partake in free chair massages. Normal pricing applies for this class, but new students can take advantage of a free week. Visit the CorePower Grant Facebook page for more information.
Pride Yoga
RiNo Yoga Social
Saturday, June 16, 12 p.m.
Before heading over to PrideFest this weekend, hop on your mat and into an all-levels yoga flow. RiNo Yoga Social will hold a donation-based class, with all proceeds going to The Center, furthering the organization’s mission to engage, empower, enrich and advance Colorado’s GLBTQ community. Mats and class props will be provided, and a $10 donation is encouraged. Visit the RiNo Yoga Social Facebook page for more information and to RSVP.
Interested in having your event considered for this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
