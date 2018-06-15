Weekend Warriors: Workouts for Pride Weekend

As Denver prepares for one of the country’s largest Pride events this weekend, local fitness studios are joining in on the celebration, too. This weekend’s list of workouts is dedicated especially to honor and benefit services and programs for the LGBTQ community of Colorado.

CrossFit Train

Pride Kickoff Workout

CrossFit Train

Friday, June 15, 5 p.m.

CrossFitters: Get your workout of the day (WOD) at CrossFit Train in support of LGBTQ athletes and allies. The CrossFit gym, which is a mere three-minute walk from the Denver Broncos’ stadium, will be holding a Pride Weekend kickoff WOD on Friday evening. For those who are new to CrossFit or may be new to the gym itself, CrossFit Train offers a free first class and introductory tour. Use this inclusive and welcoming workout as an opportunity to get to know the community and CrossFit as a fitness regimen. Light food and drinks will be provided to all athletes following the Pride WOD. Visit the CrossFit Train website for more information and to get started.

Get sweaty and get proud. High Ride Cycle Facebook Page

High Ride Pride Ride

High Ride Cycle

Saturday, June 16, 8 a.m.

Kick off Pride Weekend with a few High Ride “Pride Rides.” High Ride Cycle will be celebrating Denver’s LGBTQ community with three opportunities to hop on the bike and don your best rainbow attire. After each sweaty spin session, mimosas and snacks will be provided for riders. Drop-in rates are $20 at High Ride Cycle, and first-time riders can get in on the action for $15. Visit High Ride Cycle’s website for more information.