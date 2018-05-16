In an Uneasy Time for Refugees, a Nonprofit's Festival Builds Community

A weekend festival with a 5K, a one-mile fun run, team relay races, a yoga class instructed through wireless headphones, kids' activities, food from City, O' City and beer from Great Divide — all of it taking place on a community farm — already hits enough Colorado stereotypes to make it appealing to Denverites.

But those offerings aren't the true draw of the Dignity Festival, coming up on June 16 at the DeLaney Community Farm in Aurora; rather, the festival is being held in honor of World Refugee Day and will help raise money for Project Worthmore, a nonprofit based in Aurora that assists Colorado's substantial refugee community by providing such services as English-language classes, a dental clinic and access to community farming.

It's a particularly critical time for the nonprofit, founded in 2011 by Frank and Carolyn Anello, as an administration in Washington, D.C., continues to restrict federal funding for refugee resettlement and assistance. Currently, the feds provide financial assistance to newly arrived refugees for only three months, and the Trump Administration is gutting resettlement agencies by drastically reducing the number of refugees admitted into the United States. According to the Pew Research Center, the Obama Administration admitted 84,995 refugees during 2016, his last year in office. In 2018, the Trump Administration is expected to admit a quarter of that.