R. Alan Brooks Talks Black Panther and Afrofuturism

Anyone who’s paid the slightest bit of attention to superhero movies over the past decade knows there hasn’t been a wildfire of excitement quite like that sparked by director Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. And it’s fair to say that the reason for that is because there’s never been a movie — superhero or otherwise — quite like Black Panther, a vibrant, melanin-infused cocktail of superhero fantasy, black cinema, social commentary, action and Afrofuturism.

Local comic-book writer of The Burning Metronome, podcast host and musician R. Alan Brooks was first introduced to Black Panther in the ’80s, when, as a boy, he played with action figures of Sun-Man, an equally muscle-bound black alternative to the golden-haired He-Man.

Brooks notes that back then, the character T’Challa wasn’t “well-defined, but had a lot of potential.” It wasn’t until the ’90s, with comic-book writer Christopher Priest and in the early aughts, with Reginald Hudlin, that the King of Wakanda found his stride.