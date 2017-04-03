menu

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, April 3-6

Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, April 3-6

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 5:37 a.m.
By Alex Brown
Heck, yeah: a rooftop party.
Heck, yeah: a rooftop party.
Battery 621 Facebook
A A

April's been treating us pretty well so far, especially when it comes to free events. This week we have inspiring art talks, sublime comedy and free beer with a twist of ski. Check the Westword calendar for even more to do.

Let's learn a thing or two from artist Rachel Harper.
Let's learn a thing or two from artist Rachel Harper.
Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver, Facebook

Artist Talk With Rachel Harper
6 p.m. Tuesday, free
Center for Visual Art/MSU
Meet Chicago-based artist Rachel Harper, who has made art not only a career, but also a vehicle for social change. Having done residencies at many renowned institutions, she is the current resident at the Stockyard Institute and an educator at DePaul University and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Seen + Heard is her social arts experiment that advocates for and catalogues the work of artists under the age of twelve. Join in the conversation and absorb her passion for the creative world.

Ratio Comedy: Tribute to Sublime
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
Ratio Beerworks
Since this is the month with the weed holiday, don't miss this comical tribute to Sublime, a first-rate introductory stoner band. Let these hot, smoking comedians light up the night.

A Night in the Backcountry
6 p.m. Thursday, free
Battery 621
Need an excuse to drink free Upslope beer in a ski-friendly environment? For starters, you can admire the photo exhibit by Casey Perry and Jacob J. Photography. You can also enjoy tunes from Mark Morris of Rapidgrass and watch the latest ski film by Fritz Sperry, Making Turns. With any luck, the weather will be so agreeable that we can party on the rooftop patio of Battery 621, too.

Alex Brown
Alex Brown is a freelance writer from Denver, Colorado. You can find him around town falling off his skateboard, eating burritos and petting dogs.
