Three Things to Do for Free in Denver, April 3-6

April's been treating us pretty well so far, especially when it comes to free events. This week we have inspiring art talks, sublime comedy and free beer with a twist of ski. Check the Westword calendar for even more to do.

Artist Talk With Rachel Harper

6 p.m. Tuesday, free

Center for Visual Art/MSU

Meet Chicago-based artist Rachel Harper, who has made art not only a career, but also a vehicle for social change. Having done residencies at many renowned institutions, she is the current resident at the Stockyard Institute and an educator at DePaul University and the University of Illinois at Chicago. Seen + Heard is her social arts experiment that advocates for and catalogues the work of artists under the age of twelve. Join in the conversation and absorb her passion for the creative world.

Ratio Comedy: Tribute to Sublime

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

Ratio Beerworks

Since this is the month with the weed holiday, don't miss this comical tribute to Sublime, a first-rate introductory stoner band. Let these hot, smoking comedians light up the night.

A Night in the Backcountry

6 p.m. Thursday, free

Battery 621

Need an excuse to drink free Upslope beer in a ski-friendly environment? For starters, you can admire the photo exhibit by Casey Perry and Jacob J. Photography. You can also enjoy tunes from Mark Morris of Rapidgrass and watch the latest ski film by Fritz Sperry, Making Turns. With any luck, the weather will be so agreeable that we can party on the rooftop patio of Battery 621, too.

