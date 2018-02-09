Catch Rashelle Stetman on Facebook Live Today, at Artopia February 23

Denver is full of great artists, and on Friday, February 23, one of the best, Rashelle Stetman, will be live drawing at Artopia 2018. A 2014 graduate of the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, Stetman is a full-time artist who also works with Blackbook Gallery. But you don't have to wait two weeks to see Stetman in action. At around 10 a.m. today, February 9, Stetman will be talking about her work during a Facebook Live interview with Westword social-media editor Kenzie Bruce.

Artopia, Westword's annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will be livelier than ever this year, on a new night, in a new location, and with a new emphasis on art created before your eyes at The Church, 1160 Lincoln Street. From 7 p.m. until midnight, you'll enjoy an immersive art experience curated by Jolt, with a lineup of 35 artists that includes not just Stetman, but Patrick McGregor, Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Casey Kawaguchi, Ignor, Feli, Jonathan Miner (Mythik), Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick McGirr, Noah Baker (Tukeone), Robyn Francis, Lauri Keener, Amanda Jimenez, Andrea Sanchez, Adia, Bill Meuser Fine Art, Andrew Davis, Anna Charney, Nixi Theodora Pixi, Josh Holland, Markham (Shitty Kitten) Maes, Dink C, Scot Lefavor, Collin Kilty, Joshua Nation, Justin Baker, Nick Scotella and Victoriano Rivera.

You'll also get behind-the-scenes glimpses of a fashion show with designers C.R. Lee and Kimono Dragons and styling by Matthew Morris. And along the way, you'll move to live performances by Guilty Pleasure, Erin Stereo, Aviva, SF1, Me Me Monster and more to be announced.

VIP tickets are already sold out, but you can still snag a general admission ticket, which will get you in from 7 p.m. until close. And not only is Artopia on the move, but it's expanding its hours: You can now buy a Late Night ticket for $15, which admits you to The Church after 10 p.m. for two more hours of art — and music that will continue until 1:30 a.m.

Get your tickets now at westwordartopia.com, then catch Rashelle Stetman on Facebook Live today.

See you February 23 at Artopia 2018!

