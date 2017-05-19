menu

Ratio Beerworks Back in Business in Time for Crom Comedy Fest Opening May 19

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 6 p.m.
By Patricia Calhoun
Those seats won't be empty long.
Ratio Beerworks
Ratio Beerworks, at 2920 Larimer Street, earned two Best of Denver awards this year, including top honors for Best Brewery Entertainment. And thanks to some fast work by the RiNo Art District, the City of Denver, the State of Colorado and Ratio itself, the shows will go on this weekend, despite a liquor license snafu that had the taproom at the brewery closed for ten days.

After an internal review discovered a mistake in Ratio's original state licensing filing dating back to 2014, Ratio voluntarily closed until it could untangle the bureaucratic mess. But as of today, May 19, Ratio is officially back in business, a status it will celebrate at noon Saturday, May 20, at a special grand re-re-re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony.

By then, the reopened Ratio will have already hosted opening night of the Crom Comedy Festival, a yukfest featuring comedians Brooks Wheelan, The Puterbaugh Sisters, Solomon Georgio, Allen Strickland Williams, Adam Cayton-Holland and many more, a lineup split between Crossroads Theater (see the schedule and ticket prices here), and Ratio, which will have shows at 7 and 9 p.m. tonight and tomorrow, May 20. All of the Ratio shows are free.

But then, Ratio's already gotten some priceless support from the community. Starting last Sunday, volunteers with the RiNo Art District held two days of pop-up events to keep the beer flowing, before Ratio decided to close the taproom altogether until it had a new license in hand.

“We were blown away by the overwhelming community response in offering to lend a hand during our temporary setbacks,” says Scott Kaplan, Ratio Beerworks co-founder. “We are truly lucky to be part of such a generous community, and to be surrounded by so many supportive friends, family, and neighbors."

By the way, the Lucha, Libre and Laughs show that had been slated as the closing Crom Com event on Sunday, May 21, has been postponed until June, when that show will go on — but not as part of Crom Com.

In the meantime, drink up!

Patricia Calhoun
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword, Denver’s News and Arts weekly, in 1977; she’s been the editor there ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly Colorado Public Television roundtable Colorado Inside Out, the former president of the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies -- a post that got her an unexpected interview with former President Bill Clinton in front of a thousand people (while she was in flip-flops) -- and played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City.
Ratio Beerworks
2920 Larimer St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-997-8288

ratiobeerworks.com

