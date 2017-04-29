Unlike DMNS, Denver Health Department Participated in March for Science

Denver Environmental Health participated in the March for Science. Denver Environmental Health

On Thursday, April 27, Westword reported on why the Museum of Nature & Science opted not to have a presence at the Denver March for Science, part of a national challenge to the Republican administration's attempts to undo environmental protections.

The museum's rationale: The march was a partisan event designed to create electoral change – and the museum is in the business of science, not politicking.

In response to our story, Meghan Hughes, communications director for Denver Environmental Health, the city's health department, wrote:

I saw your article on the March for Science and the museum. Just wanted to mention we had a booth there with about six of our staff talking to folks about our work on climate change, air and water quality, food inspections, and even death investigations. We thought it was one of the best events we’ve done all year.

Were you at the March for Science/ Which approach was the right one? Should the city participate in political events? Should the Museum of Nature & Science? Was the March for Science a partisan event, or was it a simple rally for science?

