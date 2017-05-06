Reader: From Street Art to Starbucks, Here's How Artists Get Priced Out

Artist Roseanna Frechette wants to keep artists in Denver. Courtesy Roseanna Frechette

"We are not trying to be rich people," says Roseanna Frechette, founder of Denver Artists for Rent Control. "We are trying to provide for our culture in the way artists do." She hosted a DARCO Plan-of-Action rally last weekend at Mutiny Information Cafe, but figuring out a way to keep this city affordable for artists won't be easy. Says Jay:

That's how this works. Then they make the low income neighborhoods a canvas for amazing street art. Then they host events at dive venues and generate revenue for the business owners. Then their friends move in and some start businesses. Then bigger money hears what's going on, then drops a Starbucks as its flag representing liberation of the poor and good things to come. The end. Every city. All the time. #SupportYourLocalArtists



But then there's this from Brian:

Sorry, but a city government owes exactly zero to resident artists. If you aren't good enough to find a patron, time to swap majors or move. The city owes you NOTHING. The city owes its residents EQUALLY. Because taxes. How much you paid in?

What should the city do to help artists?

