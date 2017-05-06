menu

Reader: From Street Art to Starbucks, Here's How Artists Get Priced Out

Reader: Why Theater? Read Juliet Wittman's Godot Review for the Answer.


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: From Street Art to Starbucks, Here's How Artists Get Priced Out

Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 6:24 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Artist Roseanna Frechette wants to keep artists in Denver.
Artist Roseanna Frechette wants to keep artists in Denver.
Courtesy Roseanna Frechette
A A

"We are not trying to be rich people," says Roseanna Frechette, founder of Denver Artists for Rent Control. "We are trying to provide for our culture in the way artists do." She hosted a DARCO Plan-of-Action rally last weekend at Mutiny Information Cafe, but figuring out a way to keep this city affordable for artists won't be easy. Says Jay: 

That's how this works. Then they make the low income neighborhoods a canvas for amazing street art. Then they host events at dive venues and generate revenue for the business owners. Then their friends move in and some start businesses. Then bigger money hears what's going on, then drops a Starbucks as its flag representing liberation of the poor and good things to come. The end. Every city. All the time. #SupportYourLocalArtists

Related Stories

But then there's this from Brian:

 Sorry, but a city government owes exactly zero to resident artists. If you aren't good enough to find a patron, time to swap majors or move. The city owes you NOTHING. The city owes its residents EQUALLY. Because taxes. How much you paid in?

What should the city do to help artists?

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >