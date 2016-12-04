menu

Reader: Arvada Center's I'll Be Home for Christmas a Real Holiday Gift

Review: The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess Has Plenty of Something


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Reader: Arvada Center's I'll Be Home for Christmas a Real Holiday Gift

Sunday, December 4, 2016 at 8:46 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Megan Van De Hey in I'll Be Home for Christmas.
Megan Van De Hey in I'll Be Home for Christmas.
P. Switzer
A A

The Arvada Center for the Arts's holiday show, I'll Be Home for Christmas, is a world premiere — but that doesn't mean its world-class. In fact, I'll Be Home for Christmas is nothing to write home about, according to reviewer Juliet Wittman. But one reader disagrees. Says Susan:

Are you kidding me? Our family just came home tonight from a wonderful dinner in Olde Town Arvada and watching this play at the Arvada Center, and it was a beautiful evening! I don't know how old you are, but you sound too young and so out of touch with what was going on during the '60s. I lived through that era and my family, too, was impacted by the Vietnam War during these times. We struggled with the rebellion of the '60s while my parents were still firmly entrenched in the '50s.

This play was beautifully produced, splendidly acted, and the costumes and the set were authentic and tasteful. We loved it and will gladly spend a warm family evening together again at the Arvada Center. Kudos to the City of Arvada for bringing such top-notch entertainment to the jewel of west Denver.

Related Stories

Have you seen I'll Be Home for Christmas? What holiday shows have you gone to? Which are you looking forward to?

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
More Info
More Info

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.
Arvada, CO 80003

720-898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >