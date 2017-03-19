Reader: "Denver Is the City Where Music Festivals Go to Die"

Riot Fest 2016 Westword

The Gathering of the Juggalos scrapped plans to bring the event to the Mile High City, organizers told Westword on March 13. Then we learned that Riot Fest had backed out of bringing its festival to Denver because a critical leader in the event had died.

The Riot Fest announcement triggered one of our readers, Morgan, to write:

"Denver is the city where music festivals go to die....Lodo, Monolith, Mile High Music, Snowball, and now Riot. #Bummer"



Is up-and-coming Denver a music-festival burial ground or a fertile city for new festivals like the one AEG and Superfly are considering hosting at the Overland Golf Course or the recently announced festival in River North that will be part of the Colorado Classic?

