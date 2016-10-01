Reader: Hipsters Have Ruined the Beard
Two bearded compeitors.
Philip Poston
The Great American Beard and Moustache Competition was a hair-raising experience, and it raised the eyebrows — and ire — of a few whisker fans who caught our slide show. Says Jeff:
This used to be cool but hipsters have ruined the beard.
Adds Samuel:
Some of these are absolutely ridiculous, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. If they're happy, all the power to them.
What do you think of the beards at this contest? You be the judge: See our Great American Beard and Moustache Competition slide show.
