Reader: I'm Proud of Denver's Cultural Attractions — and the SCFD
|
Denver without the arts? Unbearable.
4B Facebook
At the bottom of all ballots in the seven-county Denver metro area is 4B, a measure that would reauthorize the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District, which funds organizations devoted to culture and the arts by way of a 0.1 percent sales tax — that's a penny on every ten dollars — that's been in place for 28 years. Without voters' approval, the tax will expire on June 30, 2018. And that would be a shame, says Colin:
I moved to Texas, where they REALLY don't like the government funding cultural stuff.
In Austin, our science "museum" is a collection of a dozen or so non-permanent kiosks in a small warehouse, our Aquarium is in a strip mall inside of what was apparently an old department store, and the playgrounds are embarrassingly small!
I'm still very proud of Denver's cultural attractions! F*** anyone who votes against renewing this funding!
Read our pro and con pieces on 4B — and then Bree Davies's profile of five organizations that have benefited from the tax.
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
These Jokes Are for You (W/ Mike Hawkburns, Zach Reinert & More!)
TicketsTue., Nov. 8, 9:00pm
-
"Godspell"
TicketsSun., Nov. 6, 2:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!