Reader: Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, Together Again for the Fourth Time?

EXPAND Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, the way they were....in 1967. Barefoot in the Park

Filming started this past Monday on Our Souls at Night, the fourth film in which Robert Redford and Jane Fonda co-star. The others are 1966's The Chase, 1967's Barefoot in the Park and 1979's The Electric Horseman — but one reader thought there was one more. Says Maddy:



You forgot a great movie the two of them made together, The Way We Were.



Responds Bob:



Ahhh...no. Barbara Streisand would be upset to have you confuse her with Jane Fonda!!!



And Fonda comes in for more criticism from other readers, including Ron:



I will NEVER watch any movie that has anything to do with Hanoi Jane!!! I was there when she was in Vietnam and as far as I am concerned, she was and always will be a TRAITOR to the United States of America.



Our Souls at Night is based on Kent Haruf's novel in which a widow and widower strike up an arrangement for companionship — and maybe more. Although it's set in a small town on the plains, the filmmakers have moved the action to Florence, Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City, where the crew was filming this past week.

Will you watch Our Souls at Night when it comes out on Netflix next year? Have you seen the other Fonda/Redford films?

