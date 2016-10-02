Reader: Texting While Driving Makes Denver Roads More Dangerous Every Day

After a scary experience on Denver's streets, Bree Davies offered her list of Ten Ways to Stop Road Rage. In their responses, many readers steered their comments to drivers who use the left lane improperly. But one thinks that texting and driving is a bigger danger. Says Greg:

What are the local police departments doing about texting and driving? Are they just ignoring drivers when they see them? I only have a ten-minute commute, but the things I see on that drive are just plain crazy: Moms in mega-sized SUVs with four screaming kids in the back, texting away while they are late getting the kids to school, people stopped in traffic completely dumbfounded by their phone.

I drive a Subaru, low to the ground, so I never know if the SUV in front of me is going slow because of traffic, or they're just being phone stupid. Stoned drivers drive better. Now, I can't say that I've ever seen a texting accident, but I'm sure the statistics hold up indicating its danger. Am I the only one bothered by this? I would really like to see enforcement crack down on this. As Denver is getting more crowded, our highways are jammed, texting becomes a bigger danger each day, and it really pisses me off that some people just don't give a poop.

