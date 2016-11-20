menu

Readers: Appreciate Street Art While You Can — One Day It Will Be Blacked Out

Stanley Hotel Cancels 2017 Horror Film Fest; Film Center Director Resigns


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Readers: Appreciate Street Art While You Can — One Day It Will Be Blacked Out

Sunday, November 20, 2016 at 6:47 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The wall that first held Johnny Cash, then Jerry Garcia, is now black.
The wall that first held Johnny Cash, then Jerry Garcia, is now black.
Westword
A A

In the beginning — of the last decade, at least — 314 East 13th Avenue was the home of Bender's, and featured a large mural of Johnny Cash, smoking a cigarette and casting a man side-eye toward oncoming traffic.  When the venue changed hands and became Quixote's True Blue, Cash was replaced by Jerry Garcia. And now that it's turned into the Black Box? The wall is black...and so are the moods of some art fans. Says Carter: 

I am glad I paused for an extra second during a busy day last week to smell the roses and admire it.

Responds Lauren: 

Awesome!!! They turned an amazing Johnny Cash mural into a mutant version of Jerry Garcia. Thank God!!!

But then there's this from Miguel: 

That's street art life. It gets washed away; appreciate it when you're privileged to walk by it. One day it'll be a new picture, or black.

And Annie concludes: 

I'm excited to see what the street artists turn that into.. nice blank canvas :)

What would you like to see on that wall? What's your favorite mural in Denver?

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Black Box
More Info
More Info

314 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

www.blackboxdenver.co

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >