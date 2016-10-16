Readers: Day of the Dead Is Not an Extension of Halloween!

Danielle Lirette

In October, Denver's events calendar fills with events celebrating Halloween and Día de los Muertos, including the show that opened at the Chicano Humanities & Arts Council gallery Friday night (it continues through October 28). But a few readers think party-goers need to understand the difference between the two holidays. Says Mary:

Días de los Muertos. 1 November is for those who went before us when they were children; 2 November is for the adults. It's not an extension of party 'til you drop Halloween. It's a wonderfully reverential welcoming home of one's family who have gone on but who will always share our lives.

Adds Ian:

Cue the white idiots with sugar skull fever.

Concludes Marcelino:

I hope one day the dominant culture will love Latinos as much as they love to appropriate their culture.



